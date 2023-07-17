Love AI chatbots? Who doesn't! But beware, never share THIS information with a bot
Are you constantly having conversations with AI chatbots? Then you must stop! Why? Because it can lead to privacy violation as well as increase cyberattack risk.
Despite their friendly nature, chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard, Bing AI, and others may unknowingly steal or misuse your personal information and put it all online. Here are top 5 things you should not share with AI chatbot
Passwords and security codes
Do not make the mistake of sharing your passwords, PINs, security codes, or any other confidential credentials with AI chatbots.
Banking details
While using chatbots for financial advice you are risking sharing your financial information with cyber criminals. AI chatbots can also provide misleading responses that can put your savings at risk.
Personal Thoughts
Know that the AI chatbot is not your friend or therapist. It has the potential to leak your private information, secrets, or intimate thoughts.
Health Information
Do not discuss your medical conditions, diagnoses, treatment details, or medication with the AI chatbot as it can be misused or misguided. Reach out to a professional healthcare provider.
Confidential information of workplace:
Various tech giants like Apple, Google, and Samsung have prohibited the use of AI chatbots for their staff as they can create unauthorized disclosure of private information.
AI chatbots are beneficial in many ways but make sure not to share the mentioned information to safeguard your personal data as the threat from hackers is ever-present.
With hackers and cybercriminals always on the lookout for victims, you never know how your personal information can be misused or exploited.