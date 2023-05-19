Love working out at your convenience? Consider these 8 fitness apps
Stay fit at home with the Home Workout app. No equipment needed. Expert-developed routines, warm-up exercises, and workout tracking. Available for iOS and Android. Enjoy free premium content and track your progress.
Home Workout- No Equipment
The ultimate workout app for busy individuals. Access top-notch workouts anytime, anywhere. Choose from various exercise categories, set goals, track activity and calories. No gym or equipment needed. Download now!
Sworkit
Cult.fit, a popular fitness app by Cure.fit, offers diverse fitness and wellness services, including yoga, dance fitness, strength training. It features live and recorded workouts, guided meditation, tracking progress, and nutrition guidance for holistic fitness.
Cult.fit
It is a fitness platform offering personalised nutrition guidance, access to top coaches, community engagement, and rewards. Fitness coaches can launch their own brand, set prices, and gain exposure to a large user base.
Alpha Coach
Photo Credit: Unsplash
HealthifyMe: Achieve wellness goals with personalised diet plans, calorie tracking, nutrition guidance, fitness tracking, virtual coaching, challenges, and community support for users' wellness goals.
HealthifyMe
Fittr is a personalised fitness community offering customised workout plans, nutrition guidance, and support. Users can create tailored routines, track progress, access diet plans, and receive assistance from certified nutritionists.
Fittr
It offers free calorie and fitness tracking on iOS and Android. Premium subscription costs Rs. 1646/month. Connect with friends, log food and exercise, access 50 workouts, and integrate with 50+ apps/devices.
MyFitnessPal
One8 is a fitness app that helps you get in shape and stay motivated. With One8, you can access a variety of workouts, including yoga, Pilates, and strength training. You can also track your progress and connect with other users to stay motivated.
One8 Fitness App
Fitness apps enhance training routines by providing customised plans, focused workouts, goal tracking, and progress monitoring. They save time, money, and assist in maintaining a consistent routine.