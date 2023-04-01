LOWEST price ever! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price crashes to just 64649 on Amazon

Published Apr 01, 2023
You will be surprised to know that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has recently crashed to its lowest since its launch. 

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at a price of Rs. 134999.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great choice especially as you are getting it at a considerably lower price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display, an S Pen, and the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm chipset. 

For photography, it packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom

It is a great deal for those who are looking for a premium feature-packed smartphone with top-notch performance and photography experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes at an MRP of Rs. 131999 for a 12GB+ 256GB variant. 

But you can buy it at a whopping discount of 32 percent at just Rs. 89899 on Amazon and that too free of any exchange deals or bank offers. 

To make the deal even more amazing, there is a massive up to Rs. 25000 off via the exchange deal. You can also opt for the Rs. 250 discount with bank offers 

All of these put together will let you bring the Galaxy S22 Ultra to your home for just Rs. 64649.

However, you need to be careful with the exchange deal as it may not offer a full discount on all old smartphones.  

