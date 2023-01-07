Lowest price! Motorola G32 price cut from 16999 to 8499 on Flipkart
The affordable range of the Motorola G-series smartphone is now even more affordable! (Moto)
The budget phone Motorola G32, which comes at an MRP of Rs. 16999 can be purchased under Rs. 10000. (Moto)
To help you enjoy massive discounts, Flipkart is offering a flat 41 percent discount. That means Moto G32 can be purchased for Rs. 9999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. (Moto)
Thanks to the bank offers and exchange deal, Moto G32 can be even cheaper. (Pexels)
The deal is not over yet! You can enjoy a massive up to Rs. 9400 discount while exchanging an old smartphone. (HT Tech)
This will be the maximum discount that you will be able to achieve while fulfilling all the conditions. (Moto)
After adding up the whopping price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal, you will be able to buy the Moto G32 at Rs. 8499. (HT Tech)
At this affordable price, the Motorola Moto G32 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device comes with stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos to give an immersive sound experience. (Pexels)
Moto G32 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and is paired to 4GB RAM. The phone comes with the near-stock Android 12 out-of-the-box. This is accompanied by a 5000mAh battery that comes with a 33W TurboPower charger. (Moto)
As for the cameras, the phone comes with a 50MP main camera, a secondary ultrawide camera, and a third depth camera. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera.