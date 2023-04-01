LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Cricket Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lucknow vs Delhi
LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Cricket Live Streaming: The second game of the day and the 3rd match of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League is between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will go head-to-head in an entertaining battle in the second game of the day.
Last season, LSG won both their games against DC but will they be able to complete a hattrick or will Delhi finally take revenge? Tonight’s match will tell.
Lucknow Super Giants will be playing at home for the first time since the team was formed.
Under the leadership of KL Rahul and supported by Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Mark Wood, LSG is a pretty balanced side which will rely on its skipper to score big.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are being led by David Warner and have players like Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh to make the difference.
The third game of the season between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The LSG vs DC IPL 2023 game will begin at 7:30 PM.
To watch the game on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.
To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.