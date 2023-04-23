Lyrids Meteor Shower to peak today!
Photo Credit: NASA
All you need to know about the Lyrids Meteor Shower as it peaks on April 22-23. Check it out.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In this year the Lyrids Meteor Shower would peak in the predawn hours of April 23.
Photo Credit: NASA
According to NASA on average, the shower can produce up to 15 meteors per hour under ideal viewing conditions.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Lyrids meteor shower takes place in the mid-April of every year.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Lyrids occur when Earth crosses the trail of debris left by the Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher.
Photo Credit: NASA
The tiny parts of the comet burn up when they hit Earth’s atmosphere and produce this shower of shooting stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
This meteor shower is named after the constellation Lyra; it is the point in the sky where the meteors appear to originate.
Photo Credit: NASA
As per NASA the first record of the Lyrids meteor shower had occurred 2,700 years back, making it one of the oldest in history.
Photo Credit: NASA
As per the information by NASA, you can see the Lyrid Meteor after 10:30 p.m. local time on the night of April 22.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
NASA says that as the night progresses the meteors will appear more often, reaching 10 to 15 per hour in the pre-dawn hours of the 23rd.