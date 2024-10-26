M4 Macs, iOS 18.1, and more launching next week: Know what Apple has planned

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 26, 2024
Check out the list of devices and new features Apple has planned to announce next week.

Apple has planned to make some big announcements next week as Apple's marketing VP Greg Joswiak shares shares teaser for what’s coming.

Over the past few weeks, rumours surrounding new M4-powered Macs have been flooding our feeds with leaks and rumours.

Therefore, check out the top 4 things launching next week as part of Apple’s October releases.

M4 MacBook Pro: Apple is expected to launch three MacBook Pro models with new M4 series chipsets.

M4 iMac: Alongside MacBook Pro, we may also see the new generation iMac powered by the M4 chipset and new accessories.

Mac Mini: Apple is rumoured to launch a redesigned version of Mac Mini with M4 and M4 pro chips.

iOS 18.1 update: iPhone users will finally get to use the Apple Intelligence feature as iOS 18.1 update is rolling out next week.

