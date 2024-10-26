M4 Macs, iOS 18.1, and more launching next week: Know what Apple has planned
Published Oct 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out the list of devices and new features Apple has planned to announce next week.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple has planned to make some big announcements next week as Apple's marketing VP Greg Joswiak shares shares teaser for what’s coming.
Photo Credit: Apple
Over the past few weeks, rumours surrounding new M4-powered Macs have been flooding our feeds with leaks and rumours.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Therefore, check out the top 4 things launching next week as part of Apple’s October releases.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
M4 MacBook Pro: Apple is expected to launch three MacBook Pro models with new M4 series chipsets.
Photo Credit: Apple
M4 iMac: Alongside MacBook Pro, we may also see the new generation iMac powered by the M4 chipset and new accessories.
Photo Credit: Apple
Mac Mini: Apple is rumoured to launch a redesigned version of Mac Mini with M4 and M4 pro chips.
Photo Credit: Pexels
iOS 18.1 update: iPhone users will finally get to use the Apple Intelligence feature as iOS 18.1 update is rolling out next week.
