Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
Google, at its I/O event recently, had announced a number of features and these will now be rolled out to the public throughout the year with regular OS updates thereby improving your smartphones, tablets and Wear OS smartwatches.
Out of those, seven new updates and features have been rolled out today and these will help you learn new skills, stay productive on the go and protect your information. These are:
Build new reading skills: Reading practice is now available to improve vocabulary and comprehension skills. You can hear the pronunciation of unknown words, practice mispronounced words and receive feedback.
Get your info at a glance: Three new Android widgets have arrived, so you can keep customizing your phone or tablet home screen with more helpful shortcuts. These include Google TV, Google Finance and Google News.
Listen to your favorites from your watch: Let Spotify’s DJ deliver a personalized lineup of music, stream episodes from podcasts — all with new tiles and watch face shortcuts.
Tap your watch and skip the line: Commuters in Washington, D.C. and the San Francisco Bay Area can now use their Wear OS smartwatch to tap and ride with their SmarTrip and Clipper cards via Google Wallet.
Stay on track from your wrist: On Google Keep for Wear OS, you can now add a tile for fast access to a selected note or to-do list on your watch.
Add some fun to your messages: Emoji Kitchen lets you remix your favorite emoji into stickers that you can send as messages via Gboard.
Scan the dark web for your Gmail address:
You can run scans to see if your Gmail address has been exposed on the dark web, and receive guidance on the actions you can take to protect yourself online. Google One members in the U.S. are able to scan for additional personal information, such as their social security number.