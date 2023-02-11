Make February 14 special, buy the iPhone 14 Plus priced at just 54999; know how
So, if you want to give something really special to your love this valentine's Day, then all you need to know is this Flipkart deal.
The iPhone 14 Plus has undergone a huge price cut on Flipkart and now you can grab it for just 54999, here is how.
The original price is Rs. 89900. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 74999, giving you a huge initial 16 percent discount.
You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of the amazing trade-in and bank offers.
Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone.
However, the exchange offer price depends on what is the condition of the old device you are trading in.
This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 54999. That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple and could make the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved one!
Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions.
While you also get a bank offer where you can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.
Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023. So gift your love iPhone 14 Plus this valentine's day.