Manage and track goals effectively with Goals On Track tool: Know how it works
Goals On Track tool is designed for people who believe in setting goals and making small achievements along the way.
The Goals On Track is a goal-setting and tracking tool that enables users to stay on track with a focused mindset.
The in-depth goal tracking helps users know what they need to do on a daily basis which keeps the motivation intact and results in improved productivity.
The Goals On Track comes with a customizable view where users can get a glance at their to-dos and how far they have reached to complete their set goals.
With the help of the tool, users can create SMART goals (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound) enabling users to create a clear roadmap.
With Goals on Track, users can divide their long-term goals into sub-goals for achieving small milestones until they reach their end result.
Here, user can keep track of their daily to-do list, sub-goals, outcomes, and more, to have a clear understanding.
The tool also provides built-in goal templates so users can create detailed action plans and access them whenever they want.
Users can also keep track of their habits with Goals on Track. This tool automatically displays habit formation strength.