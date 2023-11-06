Mangalyaan-2 mission: How ISRO’s Mars mission is different from NASA’s MAVEN mission
NASA’s MAVEN mission and ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission have many things in common. Know how they contribute to the planet’s study.
ISRO is now planning for the second Mars orbiter mission dubbed as Mangalyaan-2 and this comes after a gap of 9 years after its first mission.
As per reports, the Mangalyaan-2 mission objectives include the in-depth study of the planet’s atmosphere and environment.
The mission has various similarities to NASA’s MAVEN mission as both want to study how the atmosphere and climate of the planet evolve.
NASA’s MAVEN mission primarily focused on the upper atmosphere which could help researchers understand the evolution of Earth's atmosphere.
The MAVEN mission consisted of eight scientific instruments to study the uppermost layer of the Mars atmosphere.
The Mangalyaan-2 mission will consist of four payloads which will study interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.
However, how these measurements will contribute to further enrich the knowledge on the subject is yet to be revealed by ISRO.
The information about the Mangalyaan-2 mission is limited for now, however, as per reports, the payloads are in different stages of development.
NASA's MAVEN mission was designed for 2 years, however, the mission can now last till 2030. For Mangalyaan-2, the mission timeline has not been revealed yet.
Furthermore, the MAVEN mission also communicated with NASA’s Mars 2020 rover to collect more data about the red planet. On the other hand, ISRO's MOM-2 will be based solely on orbital studies.