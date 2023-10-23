Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO prepares to embark on journey to Mars after 9 years
Published Oct 23, 2023
ISRO is planning Mangalyaan-2 mission! Know what the mission aims to find about the red planet.
After the success of Chandrayaan-3 and sending Aditya-L1 spacecraft to space, ISRO is now eyeing a second mission to Mars which is dubbed Mangalyaan-2.
The first Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) was successful in the year 2014 and now after 9 years, it has been in talks that ISRO is preparing for MOM-2 in the coming years.
ISRO officially has not provided any details or announcements regarding the mission, however, it was reported that its payloads are in different stages of development.
As per reports, the Mangalyaan-2 mission will consist of four payloads named as Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).
Each payload will cover different objectives to study Mars thoroughly and unfold its mysteries.
The MODEX will help understand the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux at high altitudes on Mars.
The RO will be studying the neutral and electron density profiles along with the behaviour of the Martian atmosphere.
The EIS will study solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment.
The LPEX will allow for the measurement of electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves to help us get a detailed understanding of the Martian plasma environment.
ISRO has planned several space exploration missions planned for upcoming years. PM Modi has also urged ISRO to plan for the Mars rover mission.