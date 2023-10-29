Mangalyaan-2 mission: know how ISRO is preparing for MOM-2
After carrying out the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully, India is moving towards the next phase of its Mars orbiter mission, also known as Mangalyaan-2 mission.
9 years ago, ISRO carried out its Mars orbiter Mission- 1 successfully with the mission spacecraft entering the orbit of Mars.
According to reports, Mangalyaan-2 will consist of four payloads and their main focus will be to study interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment of Mars.
Mangalyaan-2 mission’s scientific payloads consist of a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).
Mangalyaan-2 mission’s MODEX payload scientists study the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux at high altitudes on Mars.
The Radio Occultation experiment is under development which will help to measure neutral and electron density profiles during the Mangalyaan-2 mission.
The outcomes from the Mangalyaan-2 mission can help scientists to understand the dust flux at Mars and determine if the red planet has any rings around it.
ISRO is building an Energetic Ion Spectrometer for the Mangalyaan-2 mission which will help to characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment.
The LPEX payload of the Mangalyaan-2 mission will help to measure the electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field wave which will help the researchers to study the plasma environment on Mars.