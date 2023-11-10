Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know how ISRO’s Mars mission is different from NASA’s MSL mission
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In a quest to search for the possibility of life on other planets and the moon, space agencies are working day and night. Currently, ISRo is working on Mangalyaan-2 While NASA’s MSL has already covered 4000 days on Mars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The objective of the Mangalyaan-2 mission is to study the aspects of Mars, including interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
On the other hand, NASA’s Mars Science laboratory mission is trying to study whether ancient Mars had the conditions to support microbial life.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mangalyaan-2 will consist of four payloads and their main focus will be to study interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment of Mars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s MSL mission is working on the scientific goals to determine the landing site's habitability which includes the role of water, the study of the climate, and the geology of Mars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Mangalyaan-2 mission will be launched by the rocket GSLV Mk III, while
MSL launched on an Atlas V rocket.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mangalyaan-2 mission is expected to launch in 2024. And NASA’s MSL was launched in 2011.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mangalyaan-2 mission’s scientific payloads consist of a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
NASA MSL mission’s data might help in the Mangalyaan-2 mission as it was launched more than a decade ago and collected a lot of crucial data.