Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know how ISRO will carry out its next Mars mission
ISRO is gearing up for its second Mars mission known as the Mangalyaan-2 mission.
Recent reports have indicated that ISRO has started preparing for the Mangalyaan-2 mission.
The ISRO spacecraft is expected to carry four key payloads to study different aspects of Mars.
MODEX: The Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX) aims to understand the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of interplanetary dust at high altitudes on Mars.
RO Experiment: A Radio Occultation (RO) experiment will measure neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere using an X-band frequency microwave transmitter.
EIS Development: ISRO is working on an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) to characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles, contributing to the understanding of atmosphere loss on Mars.
LPEX Instrument: The Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will measure electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, providing insights into the Martian plasma environment.
Each payload of the Mangalyaan-2 mission will contribute to a deeper understanding of Mars and its unique characteristics.
Mangalyaan-2's mission objectives include studying interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the Martian environment.
Mangalyaan-2 mission follows India's historic Mars Orbiter Mission nine years ago.
Through the Mangalyaan-2 mission, ISRO aims to enhance our understanding of Mars and contribute to collecting valuable data for future space missions.