Mangalyaan-2 mission: New ISRO mission to Mars will explore the mysteries of its atmosphere
After tremendous success with some major space exploration space missions, ISRO has planned various other missions including the Mangalyaan-2 mission, which is expected to be launched in the coming years.
ISRO first explored the Red Planet nine years back. The mission was known as Mars Orbiter Mission, which aimed to enter the planet’s orbit.
Now, the Indian space agency is preparing for the Mars Orbiter Mission-2, which will consist of advanced payloads and technology to study the planet’s environment and atmosphere.
The information available about the mission is now sparse, but according to reports, Mangalyaan-2 will carry four payloads that will collect the data on Mars.
The payloads are named as Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).
The payloads are essential to the mission to unravel the mysteries of Mars, each collecting different data to help us understand this planet better.
The payloads are now in the development stage and it is expected that ISRO will soon share more details about the mission.
The Indian Space Agency has not officially disclosed the Mangalyaan-2 mission and its objectives.
Furthermore, the Mangalyaan-2 mission will study interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.
Not only Mangalyaan-2 but ISRO is also planning a Venus mission which is called Shukrayaan Mission.
Chandrayaan-4 mission to the Moon is also under development in collaboration with the Japanese space agency JAXA.