Mangalyaan-2 mission: Why studying Mars is important
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO is planning for the Mangalyaan-2 mission in the coming years. Know why studying Mars is important.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO has lined series of space exploration missions including the Mangalyaan-2 mission which is dubbed bas Mars Orbiter Mission-2.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The information about the Mars mission is limited, however, it is reported that the mission will carry four integral payloads to conduct studies about Mars's environment and atmosphere.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The four payloads are now in different stages of development and it is expected that ISRO will soon reveal more information about the Mars mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With Mangalyaan-2, ISRO plans to study interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
But, why studying these facts about Mars is important to various space agencies around the world?
Photo Credit: Pixabay
All space exploration missions are dedicated to discovering life beyond Earth, and Mars is an ideal planet since it is considered similar to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to ESA, it was speculated that Mars once was full of water and had a thicker atmosphere that could hint at a habitable environment.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Therefore, studying Mars could unveil the history and creation of the planet and the solar system.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Scientists are also finding the reason why Mars has less atmosphere than Earth. Therefore, future exploration missions could solve these mysteries.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Click here
ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission could contribute to answering some of the facts about the red planet.