Mangalyaan-2: PM Narendra Modi Urges ISRO to focus on Mars missions 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 18, 2023
 Mangalyaan-2 mission is now making progress and payloads are in different stages of development. However, in a meeting with ISRO, PM Narendra Modi urged that it focus on the Venus and Mars mission

As of now, the Indian space agency is working on several new projects and Mangalyaan-2 is one of them.

ISRO is working on a second Mars Orbiter Mission that has been dubbed as Mangalyaan-2 mission, which will study the environment and atmosphere of the red planet.

The mission will have four payloads, each with different functionalities and tasks. The details about the Mars mission are yet to be announced by ISRO.

ISRO yesterday had a high-level meeting with PM Modi to evaluate the progress of the Gaganyaan mission. During the meeting, PM provided various plans including conducting a Mars lander mission. 

Even as it is working on the Mangalyaan-2 mission, ISRO may soon outline the plan to develop a Mars lander that will explore the surface.

As the development of the payload progresses, we might soon get detailed mission objectives and plans for how the mission will be conducted.

For now, ISRO has been silent about the Mars mission. All we know about the mission till now is that it will consist of MODEX, RO, EIS, and LPEX.

Within these payloads are scientific instruments tailored to explore the characteristics of the Red Planet.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission will study interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.

ISRO is also planning for another Mars mission that will focus on developing a rover to explore Mars.

