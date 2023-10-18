Mangalyaan-2: PM Narendra Modi Urges ISRO to focus on Mars missions
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mangalyaan-2 mission is now making progress and payloads are in different stages of development. However, in a meeting with ISRO, PM Narendra Modi urged that it focus on the Venus and Mars mission
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As of now, the Indian space agency is working on several new projects and Mangalyaan-2 is one of them.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO is working on a second Mars Orbiter Mission that has been dubbed as Mangalyaan-2 mission, which will study the environment and atmosphere of the red planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The mission will have four payloads, each with different functionalities and tasks. The details about the Mars mission are yet to be announced by ISRO.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO yesterday had a high-level meeting with PM Modi to evaluate the progress of the Gaganyaan mission. During the meeting, PM provided various plans including conducting a Mars lander mission.
Photo Credit: NASA
Even as it is working on the Mangalyaan-2 mission, ISRO may soon outline the plan to develop a Mars lander that will explore the surface.
Photo Credit: NASA
As the development of the payload progresses, we might soon get detailed mission objectives and plans for how the mission will be conducted.
Photo Credit: NASA
For now, ISRO has been silent about the Mars mission. All we know about the mission till now is that it will consist of MODEX, RO, EIS, and LPEX.
Photo Credit: NASA
Within these payloads are scientific instruments tailored to explore the characteristics of the Red Planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Mangalyaan-2 mission will study interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
ISRO is also planning for another Mars mission that will focus on developing a rover to explore Mars.