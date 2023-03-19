Marvellous deal! iPhone 14 price crashes to 38999 from 79900 on Flipkart; bag it this way
The latest iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart at an incredible price of just Rs. 38999, providing an opportunity to save a significant amount. Here's how to take advantage of this offer. (Pexels)
Thanks to this exclusive Flipkart deal, the iPhone 14 is now available with an enticing discount offer. (Pexels)
iPhone 14 originally comes at a hefty price of Rs. 79900. But Flipkart has slashed the price to Rs. 72999 only. (HT Tech)
By taking advantage of this offer, you can avail an initial discount of Rs. 6901, and use additional bank and trade-in offers to further reduce the price. (HT Tech)
Get an instant discount of Rs. 4000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions when purchasing an iPhone 14. (Pexels)
But there’s even more! The exchange deal makes this offer even more enticing (Unsplash)
You can trade-in your old smartphone to get more discounts on the iPhone 14. (Unsplash)
This way, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 30000 on the iPhone 14, reducing its price to an incredible Rs. 38999. (Unsplash)
However, you should note that the discount may vary depending on the device that you are putting out for the exchange deal. (Unsplash)
What does iPhone 14 have to offer? Then know that the iPhone 14 gets the 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset. (HT tech)
Moreover, it also comes with life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via satellite feature and Crash Detection, which were missing on the iPhone 13. (Unsplash)