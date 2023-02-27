MASSIVE 97-foot asteroid nearing Earth today, says NASA alert
Almost on a daily basis, one or more asteroids tend to approach planet Earth and zip by at high speed, spreading fear and uncertainty. (Pixabay)
But not all the asteroids nearing planet Earth are dangerous. (NASA)
The asteroids that are larger in size are potentially hazardous for the planet especially if they come too close. (Pixabay)
To prevent dangerous asteroid-Earth collisions, NASA keeps a track on their movement. (NASA)
Now, NASA has alerted of a 97-foot asteroid which is zooming towards planet Earth today. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 CC2 which is 97-foot in size will come close to Earth at a distance of 6220000 kilometers today. (Flickr)
This airplane-sized asteroid is travelling at a speed of 18216 kmph towards Earth. (Pixabay)
NASA also informed that the asteroid is not a danger for the planet as of now. (Pixabay)
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) releases a list of asteroids nearing Earth daily. (Pixabay)
