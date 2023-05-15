Massive asteroids zooming towards close encounter with Earth, NASA reveals
As many as 3 massive asteroids will have a close encounter with Earth, says NASA. How big are they? Check all details here.
A 39-foot asteroid named Asteroid 2023 JL1 is speeding at 26316 kmph and it will come close to Earth, reveals NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same.
It has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth today, May 15 at a distance of just 2.49 million kilometers.
This 46 foot, building sized asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 16, 2023.
It has been named as As00teroid 2023 JO1.
This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 2.99 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 JO1 is travelling at a high speed of 29772 kilometers per hour.
This 39 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 2.17 million kilometers.
It has been named Asteroid 2023 JS1.
The asteroid is speeding at 28692 kilometers per hour.