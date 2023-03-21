MASSIVE deal! Grab the Rs. 69900 iPhone 13 for just Rs. 32999; Check details now
Grab the iPhone 13 with this stunning discount. Check here to know the details. (Apple)
The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 13 retails at Rs. 69900 on Flipkart. (Apple)
The iPhone 13 features a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic Chip and a dual rear camera setup. (Flipkart)
With a flat discount of 9 percent, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 62999 against Rs. 69900. (Flipkart)
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by applying exchange offers and bank offers. (Flipkart)
Flipkart is offering an exchange offer worth Rs. 30000 on trading-in your old smartphone. (Flipkart)
It should be noted that to get the full value of the exchange offer, you will require an expensive and recent smartphone. (Apple)
But if you can avail the full value, the iPhone 13 will only cost your Rs. 32999. (Pixabay)
Flipkart has also informed that exchange of select models can fetch you extra Rs. 3000 off. (Apple)
Additionally, you can also get Rs. 2000 off on using HDFC bank credit cards. (Flipkart)
All the color options are available under this offer.
