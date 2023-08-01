Massive discount rolled out on Apple Watch SE
Want to buy an Apple Watch? This could well be the time to do so as Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Apple Watch SE.
Amazon is offering $30 off on Apple watch SE (40mm GPS) which reduces the price of the smartwatch to $249 from $279.
This one is available in all three colors and various band sizes.
The 44mm GPS model is available on Amazon for $269 instead of $299 which means you get $30 off here too.
The watch features health indicators which keeps eye on your heart rate, oxygen level, sleep duration etc.
The 40mm cellular Apple Watch SE price has been cut to $269.00 from $299.00 on Amazon.
Lastly, the 44mm cellular Apple Watch SE is available for $299.00 on Amazon with $30 off.
This deal is available for all the three colors while the original price of the watch SE is $329.00.
You can get more details about the deal on the online shopping site Amazon.