MASSIVE discount! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut from 74999 to just 51499
Looking for a premium smartphone at an affordable price? Don’t spend a ton of money! Just check out this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut deal.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has some impressive features at an affordably low price. (HT Tech)
What does it have? The Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, it brings the performance of the Exynos 2100 chipset.
It even offers a rich photography experience with a triple-camera setup of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, while on the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. (HT Tech)
And now, you can get it at a new low price on JioMart, you have this golden chance.
On JioMart, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is currently available at a whopping 28% discount. (HT Tech)
Originally priced at Rs. 74999, the phone can now be purchased for just Rs. 53999.
In addition, JioMart is offering exchange deals and bank offers that can be taken advantage of. (HT Tech)
One of the bank offers available is Rs. 2500 off on the ICICI Bank Credit non-EMI option.
If you take full advantage of the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be reduced to just Rs. 51499. (Pexels)