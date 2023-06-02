Massive iPhone 13 Mini discount rolled out on Amazon
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you want an iPhone that does not cost a lot to start with and also has a massive discount, then look no further than the iPhone 13 Mini. Amazon has rolled out a huge iPhone 13 Mini discount. Just check it out.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iPhone 13 Mini is a compact phone . Its display is just 5.4 inches.
Photo Credit: Amazon
However, performance wise it is blazing fast and it packs the powerful A15 Bionic chipset. It will also get the iOS 17 update too
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iPhone 13 Mini, 512GB variant, retails for Rs. 94900. However, the discount deal has cut the price to Rs. 89999.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon means you get a flat 5 percent off - Rs. 4901 off. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 89999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Then there are exchange deals, bank offers to reduce the price of the iPhone 13 Mini even further.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13 Mini has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22500. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
Photo Credit: Amazon
However, there is no guarantee you will get the whole amount. This will depend on the condition of your old phone.