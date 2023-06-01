Massive markdown! Samsung Galaxy S22 price falls to its LOWEST in this deal
Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available for under Rs. 50000 with this Flipkart deal. Check out this offer.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a compact smartphone with a 6.1-inch display.
It has a powerful chipset in the form of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphone provides a fast and unforgettable performance.
When it comes to photography, it features a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for photography.
This feature-packed smartphone is currently available on Flipkart with a massive discount. It is now priced at Rs. 49890 for the 128GB storage variant.
This is a whopping discount considering its listed price of Rs. 75999.
That means you can enjoy a straight discount of 34% on this high-end smartphone, without the need to rely on bank offers or exchange deals.
Moreover, there are additional savings to be had, including a flat Rs. 3000 off when you make the purchase through HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.
With all these price cuts and bank offers, you can nab the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 for the incredibly low price of just Rs. 46890.
Do note that this discount is subject to meeting the trade-in deal requirements and is applicable only on specific models.