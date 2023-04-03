MASSIVE price cut on iPhone 14! Pay just 41999 against 79900
You will be able to save a whopping amount of Rs. 37000 on the iPhone 14 today.
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 has received a discount of 9% leading to a drop in its price from Rs. 79900 to Rs. 71999.
This means that you will be able to save Rs. 7901 straight away.
You can also opt for other offers like exchange and bank offers to get further price reduction.
On exchanging your old smartphone, you can save further up to Rs. 30000 off on the iPhone 14.
On combining both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 41999.
The iPhone 14 gets a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR Display, and runs on A15 Bionic Chipset.
The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each along with a front camera of 12MP.
iPhone 14 is available on Amazon too at a discounted rate.