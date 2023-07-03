Massive price drop rolled out on iPhone 13! Check all offers here
Flipkart is offering a massive discount on Apple iPhone 13. It is one of the best smartphones available today even though it was launched way back in September 2021. It also gets an yearly iOS update and will get the next one too, which is iOS 17.
Flipkart is offering 12 percent initial discount on iPhone 13. Whereas the original retail price of the smartphone according to Flipkart is Rs.69900.
But with the initial discount available you can currently have it for just Rs.60999.
The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering up to Rs.38000 off as exchange offer, to grab this all you need to have is a smartphone in working condition.
However, the exchange offer and value depend on your old phone model.
Flipkart is also offering several banks offers to make the deal even sweeter for you and help to bring about a further reduction in the price of the smartphone.
You can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Customers can also get Rs. 2000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions.
The bank offers also includes Rs. 2000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions