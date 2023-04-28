MASSIVE Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut to 72999 from 131999
Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at just Rs. 72999 with this deal! Check out the best price for yourself here.
You have a great chance to grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a new low price with these Amazon and Flipkart deals.
According to Amazon's listing, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at a retail price of Rs. 131999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
However, the e-commerce website is currently offering a whopping discount of 17 percent, which means get it at just Rs. 109999.
Moreover, there is an instant discount of up to Rs. 5000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.
On top of these, if you have an old smartphone to trade-in, you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 32000, subject to fulfilling the conditions.
Nevertheless, you can still grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at just Rs. 72999, including the price cut and exchange deal.
If you don't want to trade-in your old smartphone, then the Flipkart deal may suit you.
Without any card offers and a complex process to avail discounts via exchange deal, Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for Rs. 95302.
At this price, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display, an S Pen, and the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
For photography, it packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom.