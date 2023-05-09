Maxima launches Max Pro Knight+ smartwatch priced at Rs. 1999
Maxima Max Pro Knight+ smartwatch is packed with some fine features and a stunning look.
Max Pro Knight+ has a 1.39" round full touch HD display to view all texts and icons with clarity.
There is a premium metallic design in its Space Black, Rose Gold Black, and Silver Grey smartwatches.
This smartwatch packs a number of advanced features. These are:
600 Nits brightness,
One tap Bluetooth calling connectivity with Realtek chipset,
100+ Sports modes, Health suite tracks heart rate, SpO2, and sleep.
AI voice assistance helps to bring the best out of the music and camera functions.
It provides weather updates, drinking alerts, alarm, stopwatch, timer, menstrual trackers and more.
Max Pro Knight+ price, silicone strap model, is span class='webrupee'₹/span1999, and those who prefer leather straps can also have an option of tan leather straps & burgundy leather straps.