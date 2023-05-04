Maxima Max Pro Nitro priced at Rs. 1499 on launch
Photo Credit: Maxima
Are you looking for a new smartwatch? Check out the newly launched Maxima Max Pro Nitro. Read here to know the price and features.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Maxima's new addition to the smartwatch segment, called Max Pro Nitro, is exclusively available on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Max Pro Nitro features include a 1.39" round Full touch HD display.
Photo Credit: Maxima
The new smartwatch sports Premium Metallic design and 600 Nits brightness.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Maxima Max Pro Nitro has one tap Bluetooth calling connectivity with Realtek chipset, 100+ Sports modes.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch has in-built games and HD speaker and mic.
Photo Credit: Maxima
The AI voice assistant gets things done on command and comes with advanced assistance features like music and camera remote control, weather update and calculator.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch also has health-related features such as monitoring heart rate, SpO2, and sleep quality.
Photo Credit: Maxima
The Max Pro Nitro is available in many metallic colours like Space Black, Rose Gold Black and Silver Grey with silicone strap.
Photo Credit: Maxima
While users who prefer leather straps can also have an option of tan leather straps and burgundy.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Click here
Maxima Max Pro Nitro price on Amazon is Rs. 1499.