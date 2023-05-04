Maxima Max Pro Nitro priced at Rs. 1499 on launch

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 04, 2023
Are you looking for a new smartwatch? Check out the newly launched Maxima Max Pro Nitro. Read here to know the price and features.

Maxima's new addition to the smartwatch segment, called Max Pro Nitro, is exclusively available on Amazon.

Max Pro Nitro features include a 1.39" round Full touch HD display.

The new smartwatch sports Premium Metallic design and 600 Nits brightness.

Maxima Max Pro Nitro  has one tap Bluetooth calling connectivity with Realtek chipset, 100+ Sports modes.

Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch has in-built games and HD speaker and mic.

 The AI voice assistant gets things done on command and comes with advanced assistance features like music and camera remote control, weather update and calculator. 

 Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch also has health-related features such as monitoring heart rate, SpO2, and sleep quality.

The Max Pro Nitro is available in many metallic colours like Space Black, Rose Gold Black and Silver Grey with silicone strap.

While users who prefer leather straps can also have an option of tan leather straps and burgundy.

Maxima Max Pro Nitro price on Amazon is Rs. 1499.   

