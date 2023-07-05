MBA on mind? Top 4 apps for CAT preparation and 5 best colleges ranked by NIRF
Photo Credit: Pexels
Rank 1: IIM Ahemadabad
Photo Credit: Pexels
IIM Ahmedabad is the top-rated college for MBA in India. To study the course you’ll first need to clear the CAT exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
Photo Credit: Pexels
This college is renowned for its postgraduate and graduate management studies.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Rank 3: IIM Kozhikode
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is famous for its rigorous learning program in management studies. It offers 36 courses in four streams
Photo Credit: Pexels
Rank 4: IIM Calcutta
Photo Credit: Pexels
To get an admission, you must have at least 85 CAT percentile.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Rank 5: IIT Delhi
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Department of Management Studies at IIT Delhi offers 4 Courses across 1 Stream.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CATAbility
Photo Credit: Pexels
The online learning app is one of the best apps for students preparing for CAT or MBA entrance exams. It offers Live tests, topic-wise preparation, and test and also provides a performance tracker.
Photo Credit: Pexels
EduRev
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app provides live lectures, notes, sample papers, and mock tests to students preparing for MBA entrance exams or CAT.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CAT preparation by Prepleaf
Photo Credit: Pexels
It offers personalized tests to students who are falling behind in some topics. It’s the best study app to improve your weak points and be prepared for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
MBA exam guide
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app focuses on numerous MBA entrance exams. It also provides all details about entrance and exam-related information.