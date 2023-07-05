MBA on mind? Top 4 apps for CAT preparation and 5 best colleges ranked by NIRF

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 05, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Rank 1: IIM Ahemadabad

Photo Credit: Pexels

IIM Ahmedabad is the top-rated college for MBA in India. To study the course you’ll first need to clear the CAT exam. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore

Photo Credit: Pexels

This college is renowned for its postgraduate and graduate management studies.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Rank 3: IIM Kozhikode

Photo Credit: Pexels

It is famous for its rigorous learning program in management studies. It offers 36 courses in four streams

Photo Credit: Pexels

Rank 4: IIM Calcutta

Photo Credit: Pexels

To get an admission, you must have at least 85 CAT percentile.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Rank 5: IIT Delhi

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Department of Management Studies at IIT Delhi offers 4 Courses across 1 Stream.

Photo Credit: Pexels

CATAbility

Photo Credit: Pexels

The online learning app is one of the best apps for students preparing for CAT or MBA entrance exams. It offers Live tests, topic-wise preparation, and test and also provides a performance tracker.

Photo Credit: Pexels

EduRev

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app provides live lectures, notes, sample papers, and mock tests to students preparing for MBA entrance exams or CAT.

Photo Credit: Pexels

CAT preparation by Prepleaf

Photo Credit: Pexels

It offers personalized tests to students who are falling behind in some topics. It’s the best study app to improve your weak points and be prepared for the exam.

Photo Credit: Pexels

MBA exam guide

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app focuses on numerous MBA entrance exams. It also provides all details about entrance and exam-related information.

Click here