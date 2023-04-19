McAfee warns of 60 dangerous apps on Google Play app, ONE store; Crackdown has started

Tech Posted By Manshi singh
Published Apr 19, 2023
McAfee has alerted the public at large about 60 dangerous apps present on Google Play Store and ONE store.

 McAfee's Mobile Research Team discovered a software library, which they have dubbed Goldoson.

Notably, Goldoson collects lists of applications installed, and a history of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices information, including nearby GPS locations of innocent users.  .

The software library is featured with the functionality to perform ad fraud by clicking advertisements in the background without the user's consent.

McAfee's team has found that there are more than 60 applications containing this third-party malicious library, with more than 100 million downloads confirmed in the ONE store and Google Play app download markets in South Korea.

While the malicious library was made by someone else, not the app developers, the risk to installers of the apps remains.

McAfee Mobile Security detects this threat as Android/Goldoson and protects customers from this and many other mobile threats.

McAfee is a member of the App Defense Alliance focused on protecting users by preventing threats from reaching their devices and improving app quality across the ecosystem.

McAfee reported about the discovered apps to Google, which took prompt action.

 Google has reportedly notified the developers that their apps are in violation of Google Play policies and fixes are needed to reach compliance.

While as per McAfee Some apps were removed from Google Play while others were updated by the official developers.  

