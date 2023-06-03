McGraw Hill Edge app launched for students taking CAT, UPSC, CTET, JEE, NEET competitive exams
McGraw Hill Education has announced the launch of McGraw Hill Edge in India.
This digital learning solution provides students with all the guidance and resources they need to excel in competitive exams like CAT, UPSC, CTET, JEE, and NEET.
McGraw Hill Edge is accessible and usable from anywhere.
It comes with a variety of helpful features from flexible learning and practice module options to choose from and to pay only for what they need for expert guidance from McGraw Hill Education’s team through webinars and video lessons.
The combination of flexible live webinars and the convenience of recorded sessions in the McGraw Hill app will benefit students from any city, town, or village.
The company says that the McGraw Hill Edge app will empowering students to take control of their learning journeys and make their own decisions.