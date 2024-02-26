Meet Jamie AI assistant and know how you can make summaries and meeting notes effortlessly 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 26, 2024
Know how Jamie AI meeting tool takes notes and summarizes discussions from audio to text format. 

Jamie is an AI-powered meeting tool which simplifies the note-taking process - it provides some awesome summaries and meeting notes.

Jamie enhances team productivity by reducing their time and effort in creating meeting notes and distributing them to everyone.

Jamie AI has the ability to convert audio into text in the form of summary, translation, notes, etc.

The tool easily automates meeting summarization and note-taking for users so they do not have to spend hours on it.

Jamie AI can be integrated with various meeting tools such as Zoom, Google Meet, etc.

Jamie extracts tasks and action items discussed in the meeting swiftly.

Significantly, Jamie AI also has the ability to understand when a specific decision has been made.

Users can also ask for specific details about the meeting and the AI tool will provide instant answers.

