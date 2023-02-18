Mega Amazon Sale: iPhone 12 price cut from nearly 60000 to 31350
Are you looking for huge price cuts and offers on premium smartphones, check this Amazon deal on Apple iPhone 12 right now. The price cut is phenomenal.
After the latest round of price cuts, the iPhone 12 is currently available for Rs. 50900 on Amazon. This is a massive drop from its earlier MRP of nearly Rs. 60000 (Rs. 59900).
Amazon is offering a flat initial discount of 15 percent. The deal is exclusively available on 64GB storage variant and for the iPhone 12 White. You can reduce the price further.
There are also several card offers which would help you to lower the price. You can get a 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Amex credit cards and Standard Chartered Bank credit cards.
This means the iPhone 12 will cost just Rs. 49400 after card discounts.
Amazon is also offering a whopping up to Rs. 18050 discounts in a trade-in deal. That means while exchanging an old smartphone, you will be able to enjoy a huge reduction in the price.
If you get full value for your old smartphone that Amazon is offering, the iPhone 12 for the 64GB storage variant will cost you just Rs. 31350 after the exchange deal and initial price cuts.
The iPhone 12 comes with several features as the 6.1-inch OLED display panel provides vibrant colours and deep blacks.
This Apple device is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, along with the iOS 16 update, ensures smooth and efficient performance.
The iPhone 12 also comes with the dual rear camera setup of two 12MP sensors and a 12MP selfie camera offers excellent photography and videography capabilities.
Overall, the iPhone 12 is a great choice for those who want a high-performance smartphone with excellent cameras, ample storage, and 5G support at a limited budget.