Mega Deal! Google Pixel 6a price on Flipkart cut from 43999 to just 9499 in new year sale
If you were not able to get the best possible smartphone deal for yourself, then worry not as there is still a chance to get a feature-rich handset that is affordable courtesy Flipkart. (HT Tech)
Flipkart has rolled out a massive Google Pixel 6a price cut ahead of the New Year celebrations and you don't have to pay full price for it. (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 6a is available priced at Rs. 29999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. (Google)
This is an interesting deal considering that it was launched at a price of Rs. 43999. This means you will be able to avail of a flat discount of Rs. 14000. (HT Tech)
On top of that, you have the option to avail more discounts via bank offers, including a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank credit card of up to Rs. 3000. (HT Tech)
To make the deal sweeter, you can get another massive up to Rs. 17500 discount while exchanging an old smartphone in the deal. (HT Tech)
However, the trade-in value of yor smartphone will depend on the brand and its condition. Note that this amount will be the maximum discount that you can get while fulfilling all the conditions. (Google)
Check Product
With the amalgamation of the whopping price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals, you will be able to buy the Google Pixel 6a at just Rs. 9499. (Google)
However, we suggest you should check the available discount on your old smartphone first. (Google)
For those who are unaware, Google has packed the new Tensor chip in the phone and runs Android 13 with the Material You theme from Google. For photography, it retains the same dual 12MP cameras as the Pixel 4a. Everything relies on a 4410mAh battery and 18W charging support. (HT Tech)
Click here
If you are looking for an affordable phone with some smart features and nice cameras, then the Google Pixel 6a is perfect for you. (Unsplash)