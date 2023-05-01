Microsoft announces death of Windows 10!
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are still on Windows 10, then know Microsoft has announced the date on which it will discontinue providing support to it. Know all details here.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The current Windows 10 22H2 will be the last version of the operating system, a blog post by Microsoft says.
Photo Credit: Pexels
From here on, all versions of Windows 10 will receive monthly security updates till next year.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Yes, the popular Windows 10 operating system will reach the end of support on October 14, 2025. For Microsoft, Windows 10 will be dead then.
Photo Credit: Pexels
However, existing LTSC (long-term servicing channel) releases will continue to receive updates beyond that date based on their specific lifecycles.
Photo Credit: Pexels
So, is it time to update your computer to Windows 11?
Photo Credit: Pexels
Microsoft suggests that you must update to Windows 11 now as there won't be any additional Windows 10 updates.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Windows 10 was launched in July 2015 as a successor to Windows 8.1.
Photo Credit: Pexels
However, in case you want to continue Windows 10, then you can easily do so without any worries till October 14, 2025.
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are looking forward to updating your system, then simply follow: Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates.
Check More
Microsoft has also revealed that you'll see the next Windows 11 LTSC release in the second half of 2024.