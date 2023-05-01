Microsoft announces death of Windows 10! 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 01, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

If you are still on Windows 10, then know Microsoft has announced the date on which it will discontinue providing support to it. Know all details here.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The current Windows 10 22H2 will be the last version of the operating system, a blog post by Microsoft says. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

From here on, all versions of Windows 10 will receive monthly security updates till next year. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Yes, the popular Windows 10 operating system will reach the end of support on October 14, 2025. For Microsoft, Windows 10 will be dead then.

Photo Credit: Pexels

However, existing LTSC (long-term servicing channel) releases will continue to receive updates beyond that date based on their specific lifecycles. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

So, is it time to update your computer to Windows 11?

Photo Credit: Pexels

Microsoft suggests that you must update to Windows 11 now as there won't be any additional Windows 10 updates.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Windows 10 was launched in July 2015 as a successor to Windows 8.1.

Photo Credit: Pexels

However, in case you want to continue Windows 10, then you can easily do so without any worries till October 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: Pexels

If you are looking forward to updating your system, then simply follow: Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates. 

Microsoft has also revealed that you'll see the next Windows 11 LTSC release in the second half of 2024.

Check More