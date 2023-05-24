Microsoft Build 2023 Highlights: From Hybrid AI loop, Windows 11 to Bing Chat plugins, check it all out
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Microsoft Build 2023, focused on the new era of artificial intelligence (AI), has been kicked off by CEO Satya Nadella today. The event is primarily aimed at developers.
So, what all is coming? Apart from announcements for developers, Microsoft will bring the power of AI to Windows 11 with its own Copilot and much more. Here are the Microsoft Build 2023 highlights:
1. Microsoft is introducing Windows Copilot, making Windows 11 the first PC platform to announce centralized AI assistance to help people easily take action.
2. Microsoft is providing a look at new features and enhancements for Windows 11 that will start to become available from today that focus on business needs, such as security and IT management, and new benefits that enhance professional and personal usability.
3. Microsoft is extending Bing Chat plugins to Windows, enabling developers to integrate their apps within Windows Copilot to better serve their customers and increase engagement on native Windows applications.
4. A new Hybrid AI loop is being announced to support AI development across platform, and across Azure to client with new silicon support from AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm.
5. Microsoft is introducing Dev Home designed to help every developer become more productive on Windows.
6. Microsoft is also adding new AI features and experiences in the Microsoft Store on Windows.