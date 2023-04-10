Microsoft Teams tips: Impress your boss and others at the office
Photo Credit: Unsplash
By taking advantage of these top Microsoft Teams features, you can enhance your productivity, impressing one and all at the office.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With the increasing trend of remote work and collaboration across multiple locations, it has become difficult to keep up with all texts, emails, and notifications that you receive.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
However, Microsoft Teams chat offers various features that can help you stay organized and engaged, streamlining your communications process.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
To enhance your productivity, here are some Microsoft Teams tips and tricks.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Edit a sent message: You can easily edit a message that has already been sent by right-clicking on it and selecting ‘Edit’; it allows you to modify the text and formatting before you resend it.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Hide and unhide chat: Declutter your chat on Teams by simply right clicking the chat and selecting ‘Hide’ for the ones that you don't need but don't want to delete. When you need the chat again, just search for it and unhide it.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Mute chat: To avoid distractions, right-click on an active chat window and select ‘Mute’ and unmute when ready to resume notifications.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
Pin a chat: Keep important chats at the top of your list by right-clicking and selecting ‘Pin’ and unpin to return it to the recent chats list.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
@mention feature: In group discussions, use the @mention function to rapidly draw someone's attention by entering @ followed by their name or @mention everyone in the group.
Photo Credit: Microsoft
GIFs and emoji: Sometimes it is easier to communicate your message with an image or emoticon than it is with words.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
To use emojis in Teams chat, simply right-click on the ones that have a grey dot in the corner. Additionally, you can click on the GIF icon located below the message box and use the search bar to find a specific GIF and send it.