Microsoft updates in 2023: AI to Windows 11, check out the notable actions the tech major took
Microsoft updates in 2023: The year is about to end and there have been a lot of ups and downs with Microsoft. Check out some of the major Microsoft updates that caught our attention.
In 2023, Microsoft fully embraced AI with Copilot, integrating it into Microsoft 365 and various apps.
Copilot evolved with GPT-4, DALL-E 3, and new plugins, becoming a vital AI platform for the future.
Windows 11 received notable updates, including the Moment 2 and Moment 3 updates.
Microsoft also introduced features like screen recording in Snipping Tool, tab support in Notepad, and expanded language support.
Major updates included Windows 11 Update (23H2), version 23H2, a substantial update, and redesigned File Explorer.
Native RGB lighting controls, enhanced backup options, and extended archive type support were key additions.
Windows 10 received its last feature update (22H2) in 2022 and won't see further feature enhancements.
Microsoft announced the deprecation of Windows Mixed Reality, and discount support for the immersive experience feature in November 2026.
Windows 7 and 8.1 received their final updates, officially marking the end of support for these versions.
Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4 for Business brought incremental updates, with the former receiving new processors.
Satya Nadella highlighted the importance of AI and said “The pace of AI innovation in 2023 was astounding – but even more impressive was how people applied this technology to make a real difference in their careers, communities, and countries."
Talking about Microsoft's achievement in AI, Nadella said, “There's no doubt 2023 was the year of AI. We are no longer talking about AI in abstract, we are seeing real product making, deployment, productivity gains”.
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision for nearly $70 billion concluded, making it the largest acquisition in the company's history.
It gave it ownership of popular gaming franchises, including Call of Duty and expanded Microsoft's influence in the gaming industry.
Microsoft focused on improving the handheld gaming experience with updates to the Xbox app.