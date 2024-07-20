Microsoft Windows global outage summarised: Know all details about CrowdStrike reboot problem

Check related web stories:

Microsoft unveils next gen Surface Pro and Surface laptop Copilot+ PCs: Check price, specs and more

7 AI PCs with Microsoft Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus from Asus, Acer, HP and more

Want to enhance your AI skills? Check out these top 5 courses from Microsoft, Amazon, Google, more

Microsoft to stop support for Windows 10; Know the date and what you should do with your PCs