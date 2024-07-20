Microsoft Windows global outage summarised: Know all details about CrowdStrike reboot problem
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 20, 2024
Were you also the victim of Microsoft Windows global outage? If yes, then here’s everything you need to know about what happened.
On Friday, several Windows devices started showing the “reboot” option, causing a global outage. Several devices were stuck in a “ Blue screen of death” loop.
This outage caused a major issue globally and several departments such as Information technology (IT) companies, airports, banks and other sectors were put on hold.
According to reports, the issue was caused due a content update from CrowdStrike (a cybersecurity company).
After several speculation, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz issued a statement via X (formerly Twitter) that issue had identified.
The CEO also apologies for all Windows users impacts as several public services, company work, and others were put on hold.
For temporary solution, CrowdStrike and CERT-in came with a workaround so the users could resume their work.
During all the hassle, Linux and Mac users did not face any issue with their devices and only Microsoft Windows were affected all round the world.
