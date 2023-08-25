Microsoft's Brad Smith looks to India to provide AI regulation leadership

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 25, 2023
With many tech industry leaders calling for AI regulations to save humanity from harm, if not extinction, Microsoft President Brad Smith has called for India to step forward and provide leadership on this fraught issue.

Brad Smith, who is on a visit to India, says many nations will look to India’s leadership on AI regulation. He added that India is "well positioned" to help advance a global discussion on AI issues.

Smith is advocating broader legal and regulatory frameworks for AI, and safety brakes in AI systems. Smith penned a blog titled 'India’s AI Opportunity' where he outlined five key recommendations in the Indian context.

One of the recommendations is the need to "implement and build upon new government-led AI safety frameworks".

Some other points include "effective safety brakes for AI systems that control critical infrastructure", and developing "a broader legal and regulatory framework based on the technology architecture for AI."

Smith says that to make the many different aspects of AI governance work on an international level will require a multilateral framework. This will ensure an AI system certified as safe in one jurisdiction can also qualify as safe in another.

Smith said, "India is well positioned to help advance a global discussion on AI issues," and added that many nations will look to India’s leadership and example on AI regulation.

Smith explained, "India’s strategic position... present further opportunities to build awareness amongst major economies and drive support for responsible AI development and deployment within the Global South".

Recognizing that AI governance is a journey, not a destination, we look forward to supporting these efforts in the months and years to come," he said.  

