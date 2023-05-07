Mind-blowing Flipkart offer! iPhone 12 price plunges from 59900 to under 24749
Flipkart is currently hosting the 'Big Savings Days' sale this summer season. Interestingly, during the sale, the iPhone 12 price has seen a drop to below Rs. 30000 on Flipkart.
Looking for a premium 5G-enabled smartphone? Check out this Apple iPhone 12 deal.
It comes with an A14 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP camera, and more impressive features at a reasonable price.
While the iPhone 12 is usually priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart, it's now available for as low as Rs. 24749 due to a limited-time offer.
Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 12 for Rs. 53999, which is a significant discount of Rs. 5901.
To sweeten the deal, you can also exchange your old smartphone for the iPhone 12 with a massive exchange deal worth up to Rs. 29250.
This way, you can get the iPhone 12 for as little as Rs. 24749, but the final price depends on the resale value of your old device.
Therefore, you must check the current value of the exchange offer and the resale value of your old phone on Flipkart before making the purchase.
Moreover, you can further reduce the price by availing of bank offers such as 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
The sale is set to end on May 10, so hurry up and grab this deal while it lasts!