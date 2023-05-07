Mind-blowing Flipkart offer! iPhone 12 price plunges from 59900 to under 24749

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 07, 2023
Photo Credit: HT

Flipkart is currently hosting the 'Big Savings Days' sale this summer season. Interestingly, during the sale, the iPhone 12 price has seen a drop to below Rs. 30000 on Flipkart. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Looking for a premium 5G-enabled smartphone? Check out this Apple iPhone 12 deal. 

Buy here
Photo Credit: Unsplash

It comes with an A14 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP camera, and more impressive features at a reasonable price. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

While the iPhone 12 is usually priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart, it's now available for as low as Rs. 24749 due to a limited-time offer. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 12 for Rs. 53999, which is a significant discount of Rs. 5901.

Product Page

To sweeten the deal, you can also exchange your old smartphone for the iPhone 12 with a massive exchange deal worth up to Rs. 29250. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

This way, you can get the iPhone 12 for as little as Rs. 24749, but the final price depends on the resale value of your old device. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Therefore, you must check the current value of the exchange offer and the resale value of your old phone on Flipkart before making the purchase.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Moreover, you can further reduce the price by availing of bank offers such as 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The sale is set to end on May 10, so hurry up and grab this deal while it lasts!

Check More