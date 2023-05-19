Miracle find! NASA James Webb Telescope snaps comet that may solve water MYSTERY
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has again left scientists impressed with the latest discovery of a unique comet and that too in our own cosmic backyard.
For the first time, a water-rich comet has been found in the inner solar system revolving in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
A study published in the Nature Journal has revealed that it may help scientists to solve the big mystery behind the emergence of water on Earth.
So far, scientists had theorised that Earth may have got its liquid water billions of years ago via the bombardment of icy comets.
Now, while using a specialized near-infrared instrument, the James Webb Space Telescope has captured this water-rich comet known as Read which is surrounded by gas and dust.
The study reveals that the gas contained water vapour in a large amount, which indicates that the comet may contain frozen water.
Another weird fact about Comet Read is that it has no carbon dioxide which has been a major component found in comets.
Researchers believe that the next big step would be to send a probe to collect samples from Comet Read to solve the mystery.