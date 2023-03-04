Mission Asteroid a total success, says NASA
Asteroids pose a potential threat to every living thing on Earth. However, humanity has a solution. A report on NASA’s DART data has confirmed that kinetic impactor technique is the best way to keep our planet safe from asteroids. (NASA)
After the successful impact of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) on its target asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, the DART team has been busy analyzing the data. (NASA)
It was the first-ever planetary defense test which changed asteroid’s orbit by a massive 33 minutes on September 26. (NASA)
The DART mission used a technique called "kinetic impactor" to deflect the asteroid, which simply means that it involves colliding a spacecraft into the asteroid. (Pixabay)
The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, led the investigation team that analyzed the data from the DART mission. (NASA)
The team found that a kinetic impactor mission such as DART, can successfully change an asteroid's trajectory, which is a significant step in preventing future asteroid collisions with Earth. (Pixabay)
These findings were published in four articles in the journal Nature. First paper outlines the successful demonstration of kinetic impactor technology by DART in great detail. (Pixabay)
Another paper demonstrates two independent techniques, which used Earth-based lightcurve and radar observations. (Pixabay)
While in the third paper, the investigation team led by Andrew Cheng of APL determined the momentum change that occurred in the asteroid due to DART's kinetic impact. (Pixabay)
The team accomplished this by examining the alteration in Dimorphos' orbital period (Pixabay)
DART's scientific significance extends beyond confirming the effectiveness of kinetic impactors as a planetary defense technique. (Pixabay)
The impact transformed Dimorphos into an "active asteroid," a celestial body that orbits like an asteroid but displays a comet-like tail of material. (Pixabay)