Monstrous 1500-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth! NASA clocks it at 39864kmph
A giant 1500-foot asteroid is all set to make its closest approach to the Earth tomorrow. Should you worry? Know what NASA said. (Pixabay)
A number of asteroids pass close to the Earth. However, only a few of them pose a great risk to Earth with their giant size or close proximity. (NASA)
Now a giant bridge-sized asteroid is all set to make a horrifically close encounter with Earth tomorrow! (Pixabay)
This asteroid is absolutely massive with a width of almost 1500 feet (457 meters) making it almost the size of the Willis Tower in Chicago which measures 442 metres in height. (NASA)
Although it is expected to fly past Earth on February 21, it will be extremely close to our planet -- just 4.06 million miles away. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 37638 (1993 VB) was discovered on November 06, 1993. This near-Earth object belongs to the Apollo group. (Pixabay)
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Center for NEO Studies maintains a list of all near-Earth objects that are expected to make relatively close approaches to Earth. (Pixabay)
This impact risk assessment list is used to detect space rocks in advance and tag them with potentially hazardous objects. (Flickr)
The space rocks that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters are known as potentially hazardous asteroids. (Pixabay)
This is what makes this giant 1500-foot wide asteroid a potential threat to Earth which is rushing at a blistering speed of 39864 kilometers per hour towards Earth, CNEOS data indicated. (NASA)