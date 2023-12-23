Most-viewed Wikipedia topics in 2023: ChatGPT is No. 1, IPL, Jawan in top 10 too - check full list
The Wikimedia Foundation has released the list of most-viewed Wikipedia topics in 2023.
ChatGPT - It has taken the top position with 49.5 million page views.
Deaths in 2023 - This rather morbid topic has generated 42.7 million page views.
2023 Cricket World Cup - The event where India suffered a tragic loss in the finals against Australia received 38.2 million page views.
Indian Premier League (IPL) - The exciting Indian club T20 league amassed 32 million page views.
Oppenheimer (film) - The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic generated 28.3 million page views.
Cricket World Cup - 26 million page views
J. Robert Oppenheimer - 25.7 million page views
Jawan (film) - Shah Rukh Khan’s double-role blockbuster received 21.8 million page views.
2023 Indian Premier League - The 2023 edition of the T20 event amassed 20.7 million page views.
Pathan (film) - Shah Rukh Khan featuring in the Yash Raj Banner gained huge popularity and received 19.9 million views.