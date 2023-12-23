Most-viewed Wikipedia topics in 2023: ChatGPT is No. 1, IPL, Jawan in top 10 too - check full list

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 23, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Wikimedia Foundation has released the list of most-viewed Wikipedia topics in 2023. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

ChatGPT - It has taken the top position with 49.5 million page views.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Deaths in 2023 - This rather morbid topic has generated 42.7 million page views.

Photo Credit: Pexels

2023 Cricket World Cup - The event where India suffered a tragic loss in the finals against Australia received 38.2 million page views.

Photo Credit: IPL X

Indian Premier League (IPL) - The exciting Indian club T20 league amassed 32 million page views.

Photo Credit: Oppenheimer X

Oppenheimer (film) - The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic generated 28.3 million page views.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Cricket World Cup - 26 million page views

J. Robert Oppenheimer - 25.7 million page views

Photo Credit: Jawan trailer

Jawan (film) - Shah Rukh Khan’s double-role blockbuster received 21.8 million page views.

Photo Credit: IPL X

2023 Indian Premier League - The 2023 edition of the T20 event amassed 20.7 million page views.

Photo Credit: YRF X

Pathan (film) - Shah Rukh Khan featuring in the Yash Raj Banner gained huge popularity and received 19.9 million views.

Click here