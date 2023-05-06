Mother's Day gifts: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, iQOO Z6 lite- phones under 20000
Mother's Day gifts: Great smartphones on a budget- Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, iQOO Z6 lite and more.
Mother’s Day 2023 gifts: Mother’s day will be here soon and you better sort out the gift you want to give her.
So, you take a look at these top 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000, including Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, iQOO Z6 lite, and more.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM.
You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and a massive 5000mAh battery.
Poco M4 Pro 5G: It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor with 6GB RAM.
Capture stunning images with the 64 MP primary camera in a triple camera system.
Realme 10 Pro 5G: It features a premium 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro lens.
It houses a massive 5000mAh battery.
Motorola G62 5G: Smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM.
You get a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera. There is a 16MP front camera too for selfies.
iQOO Z6 Lite: Smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. There is a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP eye autofocus primary camera.