Mother's Day: iMumz app on Google Play that caters to pregnant women

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 10, 2023
Photo Credit: Google Play Store

 iMumz app makes the pregnancy journey easier for every woman with just a 15-minute per day program on what to do and how to do it.

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

: iMumz aims to be the most trusted guide and companion for all pregnant women.

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

 This starts from preconception to the first crucial 1000 days since conception.

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

With physical health, the mental framework and emotional state of a pregnant woman has a deep impact on the baby's development.

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

iMumz helps women choose the right lifestyle.

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

 It provides actionable activities like meditation, music, yoga, and unique baby bonding exercises to be physically and mentally healthy.

Click here